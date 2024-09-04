Iran crowned in U20 Greco-Roman wrestling world championships

The national U20 Iranain wrestling team won the world championship in Pontevedra, Spain ater clinching four gold, one silver and one bronze medals.

Ali Ahmadi Wafa in 55 kg, Mohammad Mehdi Gholampour in 60 kg, Ahmadreza Mohsennejad in 67 kg and Alireza Abdevali in 77 kg bagged the four gold medals for Iran, while Abolfazl Fathi Tzangi won the silver medal in 130 kg and Erfan Jarkani in 63 kg bagged a bronze medal for their country.

This was Iran's fifth title in a row in the U20 world championships.

