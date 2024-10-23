Israel to face Tehran's decisive response if makes a mistake

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met and held talks with Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed on the sidelines of the BRICS meeting in the Russian city of Kazan.

"I entered the presidential election race to boost social harmony and cohesion within my country and strengthen relations and cooperation with the world," Pezeshkian said in this meeting, adding, "The Zionist regime disrupted the process of achieving this goal by assassinating Martyr Haniyeh, as an official guest of the Islamic Republic.

Hoping to establish a ceasefire in Gaza, Iran exercised restraint in the face of the Zionist regime's terrorist crimes, Pezeshkian said, adding, "But the continuation of the Zionist regime's crimes in Gaza and its expansion to Lebanon forced us not to leave these actions unanswered."

"If the Zionist regime makes a mistake and commits an action against the Islamic Republic of Iran, it will receive a decisive and unbelievable response," he said, adding,"We don't seek to spread conflict and tension in the region and we welcome any action towards peace and tranquility."

The Ethiopian Prime Minister, for his part, said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran is recognized as a country in Ethiopia and there is a positive image of relations between the two countries in the minds of our people."

"We are following the developments in your region with concern," he noted.

The current global and regional structures are unequal and institutions like BRICS are very effective and play a role in correcting and eliminating these inequalities.

MNA/