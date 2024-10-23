Japan, US launch joint military exercise

The biennial exercise will focus on air and missile defense and run until November 1.

As the Japanese Defense Ministry reported earlier, the exercise will focus on combat interoperability, joint air assault operations and comprehensive air and missile defense. Ground, maritime and air forces from both sides will participate. The Australian armed forces will join the drills.

According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, about 45,000 troops from both sides will take part, as well as 40 ships and 370 aircraft. It notes that representatives from Australia, the UK, Germany, India, Italy, Canada, Lithuania, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, France, South Korea and NATO will observe the military exercise.

The Keen Sword joint field training drills have been held since 1986.

The exercise will also involve Japan’s northernmost island of Hokkaido near Russian borders. Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry lodged a strong protest with Japan over the upcoming drills.

