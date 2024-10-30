Spain cancels purchase of ammunition from Israeli firm

Cadena Ser radio had earlier reported that the Guardia Civil police force agreed to buy more than 15 million nine-mm rounds for six million euros ($6.48m) from an Israeli company.

Spain said it would stop arms sales to Israel in October 2023 when the Israeli regime's war on Gaza began.

The Spanish government maintains the commitment not to sell weapons to the Israeli regime since the armed conflict broke out in the territory of Gaza, the ministry said.

The ministry said that Israeli companies would also be excluded from any outstanding tenders.

