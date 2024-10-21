Russia’s Putin to meet Pres. Pezeshkian in Kazan on Wed.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will participate in 16th meeting of heads of BRICS member states in Kazan city, Russia’s Tatarstan which will kick off on October 22.

According to the scheduled program, President Pezeshkian will deliver three important speeches at various panels at the BRICS meeting and will have bilateral meetings with the presidents of Russia, China, India, Egypt and other countries with the aim of developing relations between them.

Based on the available information, President Masoud Pezeshkian will meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Head of BRICS New Development Bank Dilma Rousseff in Kazan city on Tuesday.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will meet and hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

Representatives of 36 countries and international organizations will participate in the BRICS Summit.

