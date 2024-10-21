  1. Politics
Iran mulling over joint coop. with BRICS member states

TEHRAN, Oct. 21 (MNA) – The solutions for removing problems, obstacles and accelerating implementation of common understandings and cooperation between Iran and BRICS member states were reviewed in a meeting held in presence of President Pezeshkian.

The meeting was also attended by the chief of staff of the Presidential Office, ministers of foreign affairs, roads and urban development, Communications and Information Technology (ICT), industry, mine and trade, Economic Affairs and Finance (MEAF), Governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Mohammadreza Farzin, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), and also deputies of the ministers and executive officials.

In the meeting, the most important agreements, memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and joint projects between Iran and other member states of the BRICS group of the emerging economies were discussed.

In addition, the ministers submitted a comprehensive report on the latest situation of cooperation between Iran and BRICS member states and also acceleration of joint projects.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will head for Russia on Tuesday to participate in the 16th annual 2024 BRICS summit which will take place in Kazan, Russia, from October 22-24.

