Oct 21, 2024, 11:30 AM

Shooting at University in Georgia kills 1, wounds 5

TEHRAN, Oct. 21 (MNA) – One person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting during homecoming weekend at Albany State University in Georgia, a school official said.

Interim President Lawrence M. Drake II said the shootings happened Saturday night on the university’s east campus in Albany, according to WAGA-TV. He said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation, AP reported.

“As always, the safety and security of our ASU students, faculty, and staff are the number one priority of this institution,” Drake said in a statement Sunday.

Dougherty County Corner Michael Fowler told WALB-TV that a 19-year-old man from Atlanta died at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany. 

