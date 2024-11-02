  1. World
Nov 2, 2024, 10:16 AM

Two police officers injured after shooting in South LA area

TEHRAN, Nov. 02 (MNA) – Two Los Angeles police officers were injured after gunfire erupted in the South LA area Friday evening, officials say.

The shooting was reported near the intersection of 92nd Street and Central Avenue around 9 p.m.

Officials say the officers may have suffered graze wounds or were injured by a ricocheting bullet. Their condition was not immediately known, ABC7 reported.

Police initially responded to a call of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers were shot at by the suspect and they returned fire, police say.

A third person - the robbery victim - was also taken to a hospital for a laceration to his forehead.

The suspect remains outstanding.

