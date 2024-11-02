Two police officers injured after shooting in South LA area

The shooting was reported near the intersection of 92nd Street and Central Avenue around 9 p.m.

Officials say the officers may have suffered graze wounds or were injured by a ricocheting bullet. Their condition was not immediately known, ABC7 reported.

Police initially responded to a call of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers were shot at by the suspect and they returned fire, police say.

A third person - the robbery victim - was also taken to a hospital for a laceration to his forehead.

The suspect remains outstanding.

