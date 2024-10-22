Shooting in Washington state leaves 5 dead

Three children and two adults were killed, the King County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. A girl who lived in the house was also injured, according to Reuters.

Sheriff's Department spokesperson Mike Mellis told reporters at the scene that the suspect was taken into custody by deputies without incident.

It was not immediately clear if all those involved were members of the same family, and the sheriff's department said it was still working to determine a motive for the violence.

The boy taken into custody was booked at the King County juvenile detention facility and is expected to make a first court appearance on Tuesday or Wednesday, the sheriff's department said.

