Iran, Tanzania ink MoU to enhance trade-industrial ties

TEHRAN, Oct. 20 (MNA) – A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the fields of industry and trade between Iran and Tanzania at the end of 5th Iran-Tanzania Joint Economic Cooperation Commission.

The MoU was inked between CEO of the Iran’s Industrial Development and Renovation Organization (IDRO) Farshad Moghimi and Director General of Tanzania Trade Development Authority Ms. Latifa M. Khamis.

During the meeting, the two sides announced their readiness to hold a joint committee in the near future in order to create a framework to help realize any joint cooperation and operationalize fields of cooperation.

Most of Tanzania's industrial needs are related to the transportation infrastructures, energy, raw materials and industrial machinery, mining equipment and machinery, and pharmaceutical industries he underlined.

The 5th edition of Iran-Tanzania Joint Economic Cooperation Commission was held in Dar es Salaam, capital of Tanzania after 16 years of hiatus.

In this meeting, 11 cooperation documents were inked between the private sectors of the two countries which indicate the special attention of high-ranking officials of the two countries to broaden bilateral cooperation in the relevant field.

According to the scheduled program, the 6th Iran-Tanzania Joint Economic Cooperation Commission will be held in Tehran in 2026.

