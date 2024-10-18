Yemen’ Ansarullah reaffirms support for Palestine

The Political Office of Yemen's Ansarullah Resistance Movement in a statement on Friday reacted to the martyrdom of Hamas Politburo Chief Yahya Sinwar.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Resistance Movement offers its heartfelt condolences to the resistant and heroic Palestinian nation, the Resistance groups in Gaza Strip, Axis of Resistance and all freedom-seeking people of the world, the statement read.

“We join hands of the Palestinian Resistance Movement and emphasize its legitimate right to a fair exchange of prisoners away from the US terrorism and crocodile tears.”

The blood of Martyr Yahya Sinwar and his comrades will become an incentive for the Palestinian Resistance and all freedom seekers in the Axis of Resistance with the aim of intensifying confrontation with the Zionist regime, Yemen’s National Salvation Government said in a statement.

Sinwar was martyred on Wednesday in a battle against the Zionist Israeli regime's troops in south Gaza.

