  1. World
  2. Middle East
Oct 18, 2024, 8:22 PM

In reaction to Sinwar martyrdom:

Yemen’ Ansarullah reaffirms support for Palestine

Yemen’ Ansarullah reaffirms support for Palestine

TEHRAN, Oct. 18 (MNA) – In reaction to the martyrdom of Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar, Yemen's Ansarullah movment said his blood will strengthen the Resistance forces to intensify their fight against the Zionist regime.

The Political Office of Yemen's Ansarullah Resistance Movement in a statement on Friday reacted to the martyrdom of Hamas Politburo Chief Yahya Sinwar.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Resistance Movement offers its heartfelt condolences to the resistant and heroic Palestinian nation, the Resistance groups in Gaza Strip, Axis of Resistance and all freedom-seeking people of the world, the statement read.

Yemen’ Ansarullah reaffirms support for Palestine

“We join hands of the Palestinian Resistance Movement and emphasize its legitimate right to a fair exchange of prisoners away from the US terrorism and crocodile tears.”

The blood of Martyr Yahya Sinwar and his comrades will become an incentive for the Palestinian Resistance and all freedom seekers in the Axis of Resistance with the aim of intensifying confrontation with the Zionist regime, Yemen’s National Salvation Government said in a statement.

Sinwar was martyred on Wednesday in a battle against the Zionist Israeli regime's troops in south Gaza.

MA/6260937

News ID 223131
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News