Hezbollah announces 'new phase' of escalation against Israel

In a statement issued early on Friday, the Operations Room of Hezbollah announced “the transition to a new and escalating phase in the confrontation with the Israeli enemy.”

According to the statement, the decision was made “based on the directives of the Resistance Command.”

The new phase “will be reflected in the developments and events of the coming days”, it said.

Providing updates about the ongoing resistance against Israeli forces, the movement said clashes between Hezbollah fighters and invading forces left 10 Israeli forces killed and over 150 others injured, as well as nine Merkava tanks and four military bulldozers destroyed earlier this week.

Hezbollah noted that it used precision-guided missiles for the first time in its battle with Israel. The group said its rockets targeted Israeli military positions and barracks along the border between Lebanon and the occupied territories, as well as settlements and cities in the north of the occupied territories.

It added that it used various types of drones, including advanced ones deployed for the first time, in its attacks on Israeli military bases. According to the statement, the movement’s drones also conducted reconnaissance missions.

The statement further said fighters within the group’s air defense unit shot down two Hermes 450 Israeli spy drones and confronted Israeli military aircraft, “using appropriate weapons,” killing 55 Israeli officers and soldiers and injuring more than 500 others.

It added that 20 Merkava tanks, four military bulldozers, an armored vehicle, and a troop carrier were also destroyed by the fighters.

“This tally does not include the Israeli enemy’s losses in military bases and barracks along the Lebanese-Palestinian border and deep inside Occupied Palestine,” the statement said.

