Iraqi Resistance conducts drone attack on Israeli target

In its second statement today, the Iraqi Islamic Resistance announced a drone attack on a vital target in the south of the occupied territories and emphasized that operations of these kind in support of Palestinians will continue.

The Iraqi Resistance group added that it had targeted an important target in the port city of Eilat in the south of Palestine.

It further explained that it used a kamikaze drone in its new operation, which comes in support of the Palestinians.

This was the second operation by Iraqi Islamic Resistance group. Negev Desert was targeted in the operation.

