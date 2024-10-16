Iraqi Resistance renews drone attack against Israel

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced early on Wednesday that it had targeted a key Israeli position in central occupied Palestine with an advanced drone, news media have reported.

The group also emphasized that the attacks on the positions of the Zionist regime will be continued in line with showing solidarity with the Palestinians.

In the previous drone attacks on a significant Israeli target in eastern occupied Palestine late on Monday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that the anti-Zionist operation was carried out in response to the regime's crimes in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

In previous weeks, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq had targeted strategic locations in the Israeli city of Eilat and warned of further escalation if Israeli forces continued their assault on Gaza.

The total death toll from the Israeli war on Gaza has climbed to 42,289 since the start of the war on October 7, 2023, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

MNA/