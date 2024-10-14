  1. World
Iraqi Resistance group attacks Haifa with drones

TEHRAN, Oct. 14 (MNA) – The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that it has launched a drone attack on Haifa in occupied Palestine.

Issuing a statement early on Monday, the Iraq-based Resistance group said that it has targeted two vital Israeli targets in Haifa with drones.

There were no additional details.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been launching attacks on Israeli targets ever since the occupying regime started the genocidal war on Gaza in early October.

The Resistance has also been hitting American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in retaliation for Washington’s support for the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Israel has been waging an atrocious onslaught against the Gaza Strip, targeting hospitals, residences, and houses of worship after Palestinian Resistance movements launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, on October 7.

