Iran summons Hungarian envoy

The ambassador of Hungary to Tehran Giola Peto, whose country presides over the European Union (EU) was summoned by the Political Deputy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran to convey Iran’s strong protest against the recent decision of the European Union in imposition of sanctions against Iran.

Resorting to illegal and coercive methods such as sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran is not acceptable by any means and will lead nowhere, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

It was also emphasized that the defense and military cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran with other countries is legally aimed at protecting the interests and national security of Iran, and it is not an affair in which third parties can interfere.

Addressing the Hungarian envoy, the political deputy of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the action of the European Union in sanctioning Iranian passenger airlines is a gross violation of the international laws and regulations, especially fundamental human rights and freedoms, and is in contradiction with European human rights claims.

In the session, the representative of the European Union was advised not to fall into the trap laid by the apartheid Zionist regime.

The Hungarian envoy to Tehran, for his part, announced that he will convey Iran's official protest to his respective government.

