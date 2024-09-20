Iran summons caretaker of Afghanistan's embassy

The Afghan official was summoned to the Iranian foreign ministry following the unconventional and unacceptable action of the representative of Afghanistan at the Islamic Unity Conference over disrespecting the national anthem of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iranian foreign ministry officials notified him of the country's strong protest against the disrespectful act of the Afghan representative.

"In addition to the obvious necessity of the guest to respect the symbols of the host country, paying respect to the national anthem of the countries is an internationally recognized behavior, in addition, the action of the representative of Afghanistan was not proportional to the lofty goals of participation in the Islamic Unity Conference," the Iranian diplomat said.

The caretaker of Afghanistan's embassy in Tehran, for his part, stressed his country's special respect for the Islamic Republic of Iran and emphasized that the action taken by Afghanistan's representative was a personal action and does not reflect the opinion of his country in any way.

He added that he would immediately convert Iran's protests to Kabul.

