Hezbollah will attack everywhere in occupied lands it wishes

Sheikh Naim Qassem promised to late Secretary General of the Hezbollah Martyr Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah that "We will not give up the path of resistance... and we will defeat the Zionist enemy and eliminate them from our soil and land in Lebanon."

"The Zionist occupation regime has based its survival on genocide, displacement of defenseless people and crimes," added Qassem.

"Before you ask why the Al-Aqsa Storm (Flood) happened, ask why the occupation took place in the first place," the Hezbollah deputy SG said.

"Al-Aqsa Storm [Operation on Oct. 7] was the result of 75 years of occupation and this is a legitimate right," he asserted, adding that "The Palestinians have the right to take measures to expel the occupying regime and prevent the continuation of the occupation."

"Israel wants the entire Arab and Islamic region," he continued to warn the regional countries, further describing the regime as a real danger to the region and the world.

"Netanyahu is looking for a new Middle East" Qassem said, adding that "We are facing the danger of a new Middle East that is sought to look like the way the US and Zionist want."

The Hezbollah official said that the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon will continue to defend the Palestinians rights, adding that "we are seeking a ceasefire for Gaza."

"Our resistance is legitimate and defensive, and the goal is to oppose occupation and liberate lands," continued Qassem.

"The current project in the region is an expansionist project," he said, stressing that "Palestine must be liberated."

"We in Lebanon do not consider ourselves separate from Palestine and we do not consider the region separate from Palestine," Qassem underscored.

"The Zionist enemy was in Lebanon for 22 years and it was expelled because of the resistance," the Hezbollah official added.

"Since last week, we have begun implementing a new equation by targeting Haifa and beyond each day with the aim of imposing real losses and costs on the enemy," he explained.

He praised Iran for its support for Palestinians.

"Today we attack Haifa and Tel Aviv; This was Martyr Nasrallah's wish. Today, we attack any part of the occupied territories we want.," continued to stress Qassem.

"There is no resolution that Israel abides by," he later said.

