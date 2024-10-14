Russian defense min. arrives in Beijing for talks

"During the visit, the Russian defense minister will hold talks with the country’s military and military-political leadership," the Russian defense ministry said, TASS reported.

According to the ministry, the Russian delegation was welcomed by Chinese Defense Minister Admiral Dong Jun. The ceremony was held at the building of China’s Central Military Commission. The Russian minister also laid a wreath to the Monument to the People's Heroes in Tiananmen Square in Beijing.

The 38-meter-tall obelisk was erected in 1952-1958 to honor the memory who fought and died in the revolutionary struggle of the Chinese people in the 19th and 20th centuries.

