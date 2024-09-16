Iran, Russia determined to implement the North-South Corridor

Referring to his meeting with Igor Levitin, an aide to the Russian president, Abdolnaser Hemmati, the Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance said, "In this meeting, we discussed the important issue of implementing the North-South Corridor project."

In this meeting, Russia emphasized that it is determined to implement this project because it is beneficial for Iran and Russia, and Asian countries, including India and the Persian Gulf countries, will benefit from it, Hemmati said.

"We called on Putin's aid to invite the member countries in the North-South Corridor project in Iran and to achieve the desired result for implementing this corridor as soon as possible," the Iranian Economic Minister said.

MNA/