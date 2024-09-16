  1. World
  2. Eurasia
Sep 16, 2024, 2:41 PM

Hemmati:

Iran, Russia determined to implement the North-South Corridor

Iran, Russia determined to implement the North-South Corridor

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – Iran and Russia are determined to implement the North-South Corridor as soon as possible, the Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance says.

Referring to his meeting with Igor Levitin, an aide to the Russian president, Abdolnaser Hemmati, the Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance said, "In this meeting, we discussed the important issue of implementing the North-South Corridor project."

In this meeting, Russia emphasized that it is determined to implement this project because it is beneficial for Iran and Russia, and Asian countries, including India and the Persian Gulf countries, will benefit from it, Hemmati said.

Iran, Russia determined to implement the North-South Corridor

"We called on Putin's aid to invite the member countries in the North-South Corridor project in Iran and to achieve the desired result for implementing this corridor as soon as possible," the Iranian Economic Minister said.

MNA/

News ID 221339
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News