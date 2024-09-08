Russia investing in Iranian oil fields

"We are cooperating with our Russian partners in the energy sector. First, there are investments by the Russian side in Iranian oil fields. We are interested in gas cooperation. The second option is the presence of Russian partners in Iranian fields. Another option is the supply of Russian gas to Iran, and together we could implement joint projects. This is also a project we are working on," Jalali told TASS.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian envoy blamed the West for escalating the situation in Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, the intervention of the collective West has aggravated the situation and complicates this process every day. The West has proved to us in practice that it has no will for a ceasefire," he said.

"This is the West's approach not only to Ukraine," he emphasized.

MP/