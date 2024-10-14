  1. Culture
Oct 14, 2024, 10:23 AM

6th World Media Summit opens in Urumqi

TEHRAN, Oct. 14 (MNA) –The 6th World Media Summit opened on Monday morning in Urumqi, capital city of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Themed "Artificial Intelligence and Media Transformation," the summit gathered over 500 participants from 106 countries and regions, including representatives of 208 mainstream media outlets, government agencies and international organizations.

The event was co-hosted by Xinhua News Agency and the regional government of Xinjiang.

Mohammad Mahdi Rahmati, CEO of Iran's Mehr Media Group, and Ahmad Madahi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mehr Media Group, have taken part in the event. 

