Serbia views BRICS membership as alternative to EU

"Naturally, Serbia will be present in Kazan (at the BRICS summit)," he said in an interview with Germany’s Berliner Zeitung newspaper ahead of the EU-Western Balkans Summit due to be held in Berlin on October 14.

"It would be irresponsible of us not to look at all the opportunities, including BRICS membership. If BRICS is attractive for other countries, for instance the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, or Turkey, why should it be different for Serbia? So, there is no doubt that BRICS has become a real alternative to the European Union," he noted.

When asked who the future belongs to - the West or other countries, the Serbian deputy prime minister said, "The future lies in the values of entire humankind, regardless of the geographical East or geographical West."

The BRICS group of emerging economies has welcomed 2024 by officially adding five developing nations.

Specifically, the bloc introduced Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Iran, Egypt, and Ethiopia to kick off the new year.

Last year, the BRICS economic alliance has flourished. In what was undoubtedly a year of growth, the bloc fast-tracked a host of initiatives. Those range from its de-dollarization plans to its first-ever expansion bid. The latter of which is finally set to be made official.

The expansion is set to have massive geopolitical ramifications, as they could be hugely important to its multipolar goals.

