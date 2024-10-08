Cuba officially applies via Russia for BRICS partner status

"Cuba has officially requested to be included in BRICS as a 'partner country' in a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is the interim chairman of the association, which is strengthening its position as a key player in global geopolitics and the hope of the Global South," Carlos Pereira, the director general of bilateral affairs of the Cuban Foreign Ministry said on X.

Russian Ambassador to Cuba Viktor Koronelli previously told Sputnik that Moscow expected to see a delegation from Cuba at the BRICS summit in Kazan. The country's president Miguel Diaz-Canel received a corresponding invitation from Putin.

BRICS is an interstate association created in 2006. Russia assumed the BRICS presidency on January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association — in addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Russia's BRICS presidency is held under the motto of strengthening multilateralism for equitable global development and security. As part of its presidency, the Russian Federation will organize more than 200 political, economic and social events. The summit of the association will be held in Kazan from October 22-24.

