"The U.S. will deploy Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system to Israel," the Times of Israel reported the regime's TV and Radio.

The system is designed to intercept short, medium, and intermediate-range ballistic missiles during their terminal phase.

Utilizing a “hit-to-kill” approach, THAAD engages targets at altitudes of 40–150 km and ranges up to 200 km.

MNA