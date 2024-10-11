Prominent Palestinian activist slams US sanctions as madness

Majed al-Zeer, a dual British and Jordanian national, also rejected the accusations cited in the sanctions as “absolutely false”.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, he explained he never engaged in any financial activities during his years of activism in Europe, including when he served as president of the Palestinian Return Centre, a UK-based advocacy group.

“It is madness,” he told Al Jazeera on Thursday. “It affects my life socially, my career, for the sake of accusation. There is no proof whatsoever.”

Al-Zeer explained that he learned about the sanctions earlier this week through media reports. On Monday, the US Department of the Treasury identified al-Zeer as one of three individuals sanctioned for alleged ties to the Palestinian group Hamas, which it called a “terrorist” organisation.

The Treasury accused al-Zeer, who lives in the UK and Germany, of being a “senior Hamas representative” who played “a central role in the terrorist group’s European fundraising”.

MNA/Al-Jazeera