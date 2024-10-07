US targets Hamas with sanctions on Aqsa Storm op anniv.

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions against a so-called international fund-raising network for Hamas.

The US Treasury announced in a statement that it has imposed sanctions on 4 people.

In the statement issued by the US Treasury Department, it is added that persons from Turkey, Austria, Italy and the UK have been included in the list of sanctions.

Several entities have also been sanctioned by Washington.

The US Treasury Department also claimed that Hamas sees Europe as a key source for fundraising.

The United States has been main backer of Zionist regime in its war on Gaza Strip and now Lebanon.

MNA/6250086