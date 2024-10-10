Iraqi Resistance conducts 3rd attack on 'Israel' Thur.

According to Lebanese al-Mayadeen TV, the Islamic Resistance group of Iraq issued a statement announcing that it has launched a new attack against the Zionist regime.

According to the statement, during the operation, a target in the north of the occupied territories has been attacked once again.

"This morning, our fighters attacked a vital target in the north of the occupied territories with a drone for the second time," the statement said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Iraqi resistance group said in another statement that, "In continuation of our way of resisting the occupiers and helping the people of Palestine and Lebanon and responding to the heinous crimes committed by the usurping regime against civilians, including women, children and the elderly, the forces of the Islamic Resistance of Iraq attacked a vital target in the north of the occupied territories with a drone."

Prior to that, in yet another statement, the Iraqi group announced a successful attack on a vital target in the occupied port of Eilat using a drone.

