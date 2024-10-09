Hezbollah conducts heavy missile attacks on Haifa, Acre

News sources reported that sirens were heard in Galilee, Haifa, Kerioth, and Acre following Hezbollah missile attacks.

4 Zionists were injured in these attacks, one of them was reported to be in critical condition.

Hospital sources of the Zionist regime announced that the condition of an injured person in North Haifa due to a recent missile attack from Lebanon is critical.

Maariv pointed to the firing of 40 rockets fired toward Haifa and Kerioth.

Some sources reported smoke rising from a center in the Gulf of Haifa after dozens of rockets were fired from Lebanon.

Zionist media reported that the Iron Dome was activated following heavy rocket attacks by Hezbollah.

Channel 12 reported that dozens of rockets were fired at Haifa and Kerioth.

Zionist media mentioned that more than 30 explosions were heard in Haifa.

