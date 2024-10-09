Many Israeli F-35 jets destroyed in Iran’s missile strike

Addressing a conference in Tehran on Wednesday, Brigadier General Ebrahim Jabbari said 90 percent of the missiles that Iran fired against the Israeli regime in the True Promise II operation on October 1 successfully hit their targets.

During the missile strike, the IRGC carried out “cyber and electronic warfare operations” simultaneously against the Israeli regime’s air defense systems, allowing for the missiles to hit the targets, he added.

The general said Iran’s ballistic missiles have successfully hit the Israeli regime’s important bases and hangars of F-35 fighter jets, detonating a remarkable number of those warplanes.

The Zionist regime and the US were totally caught by military and intelligence surprise although they had employed all of their advanced equipment to ward off the Iranian strike, he noted.

On October 1, Iran responded to the Israeli assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary General Seyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC general Abbas Nilforoushan by launching as many as 200 ballistic missiles toward the Zionist regime’s military and intelligence bases all over the occupied Palestinian territories.

While the Zionist regime has threatened to retaliate, Iranian officials have warned that Tehran’s reciprocal response to any Israeli action will be harsh, proportional and well-calculated.

