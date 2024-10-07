Yemeni army fires ballistic missiles at Tel Aviv

Sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and Ben Gurion Airport. The sirens were triggered as a result of the Yemeni armed forces' missile attack against the occupied territories, media have reported.

The Yemeni missile attack on Tel Aviv caused the Ben-Gurion International Airport to stop operation, reports said, adding that the planes that were going to this airport were stranded.

Media have also reported that multiple explosions occurred on the outskirts of Tel Aviv as attempts were made to intercept ballistic missiles from Yemen, prompting hundreds of thousands of residents to seek shelter.

The Israeli media, meanwhile, have cited the regime's military as claiming that the ballistic missile launched from Yemen at Israel was successfully intercepted by Israeli air defenses.

Sirens sounded across central Israel amid fears of falling shrapnel, Times of Israel reported.

The missile was shot down with the Arrow long-range missile defense system, which is designed to take out ballistic missiles while they are still outside the atmosphere.

