Oct 7, 2024, 9:20 PM

Yemeni military confirms ballistic missile fire at Tel Aviv

TEHRAN, Oct. 07 (MNA) - Yemeni Armed Forces confirmed on Monday the earlier on Monday's reports that they carried out operations targeting Zionist military sites in occupied Yaffa (Tel Aviv).

In a statement on Monday, the Yemeni military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said that the Yemeni armed forces carried out operations targeting Zionist military sites in occupied Yaffa (Tel Aviv). 

Saree said that, "Missiles of Palestine 2 Type and Dhulfiqar successfully hit Zionist military targets."

Media reported earlier on Monday that multiple explosions occurred on the outskirts of Tel Aviv as attempts were made to intercept ballistic missiles from Yemen, prompting hundreds of thousands of residents to seek shelter.

