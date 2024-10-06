Iran exports over $23 billion crude oil in H1: IRICA

Iran’s export of crude oil from March 21 to September 21, 2024, registered a growth compared to last year’s corresponding period, IRICA said.

In this period, 28.1 million tons of petrochemicals, valued at $11.3 billion, were exported from the country, showing a 5 and a 7 percent growth in weight and value, respectively compared to the same period last year.

IRICA put the share of the National Development Fund of Iran (NDFI) and government from the oil revenues at 20 and 65 percent respectively.

