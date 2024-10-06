  1. Economy
Oct 6, 2024, 12:30 PM

Iran exports over $23 billion crude oil in H1: IRICA

Iran exports over $23 billion crude oil in H1: IRICA

TEHRAN, Oct. 06 (MNA) - The Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said that $23.2 billion of crude oil was exported from the country in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024).

Iran’s export of crude oil from March 21 to September 21, 2024, registered a growth compared to last year’s corresponding period, IRICA said.

In this period, 28.1 million tons of petrochemicals, valued at $11.3 billion, were exported from the country, showing a 5 and a 7 percent growth in weight and value, respectively compared to the same period last year.

IRICA put the share of the National Development Fund of Iran (NDFI) and government from the oil revenues at 20 and 65 percent respectively.

AMK/TSN3171481

News ID 222496

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News