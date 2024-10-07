New blast near Israeli embassy in Denmark

The blast occurred some 500 meters (yards) from the embassy in Copenhagen and came five days after two explosions near the building for which two Swedish nationals have been remanded in custody.

“We are of course looking into whether there could be a connection to the (earlier) incident at the Israeli embassy,” Copenhagen police inspector Trine Moller told reporters.

“There is no indication that this is the case,” she said, adding that the explosion was probably caused by gunfire.

Images on local media showed traces of a blast in front of a residential building some 500 meters away from the Israeli embassy.

The incident occurred on the one-year anniversary of the October 7 operation, which were followed by Israel’s assaults on Gaza and Lebanon and protests against the wars across the world.

MNA/