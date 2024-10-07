  1. Politics
Oct 7, 2024

Sunni Ulama express support for True Promise II

TEHRAN, Oct. 07 (MNA) – The Sunni Ulama (Clergymen) in Iran have written a letter to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei expressing their support and apprecation for the recent missile attack on Zionist Israeli regime.

As many as 3,000  Sunni Ulama (Clergymen) in Iran have signed the letter to Ayatollah Khamenei, thanking and praising the armed forces for the last Tuesday retaliatory missile launch on the Zionist Israeli regime's military bases.

In their letter, the Sunni Ulama have said that the missile launch boosted the morale of all those who are fighting on the way of liberating holy Quds.

On Tuesday, Iran conducted the Operation True Promise 2 on Israeli regime in retaliation for Israel regime's targeted assassinations of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Haasan Nasrallah and senior IRGC commander, General Abbas Nilforushan.

More than 90% of the Iranian missiles hit their targets in the True Promise II operation last Tuesday.

