Iran sought to stop Israeli warmongering by missile op

"By no means, We are looking for war, conflict and tension," Masoud Pezeshkian said in a phone conversation with the prime minister of Netherlands Dick Schoof.

"Iran seeks to strengthen its relations and cooperation with its neighbors and other countries through dialogue to resolve some issues," he said.

Prime Minister of the Netherlands "We believe that the Middle East cannot take more tension and we have asked all parties to refrain from expanding and deepening tension and conflict."

"The Netherlands asked Israel to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible and we have supported the American proposal," Schoof also said.

"The frank conversation I had with you will definitely be useful and effective for the future of our relations," he further told Pezeshkian.

