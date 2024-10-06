Iraqi Resistance launches airstrike against occupied Golan

Al Jazeera quoted Iraqi media late Saturday saying that sirens went off in the occupied Golan Heights.

Israeli media also reported that the sirens sounded in Golan as they identified a drone appeared in that occupied location.

Over the past months, the Iraqi resistance had also targeted sensitive and important points in Eilat Port, located in the south of occupied Palestine.

This group had previously warned in past operations that if the Zionist regime continued its attacks on the Gaza Strip, it would intensify its operations against the positions of this regime.

MNA/