Iraqi Resistance launches fresh drone attacks on Israel

Earlier on Wednesday, the Islamic Resistance of Iraq announced that its combatants targeted positions of the Zionist enemy in the northern occupied territories with a drone.

Additionally, they conducted a second drone attack targeting a significant Zionist position in the southern occupied territories.

The statements did not provide further details.

As of now, Zionist sources have not published a report on the attack, including any possible casualties and damages.

Over the past week and months, the Iraqi Resistance group had also targeted critical and important targets in Eilat, located in the south of occupied Palestine.

