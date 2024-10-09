  1. World
  2. Middle East
Oct 9, 2024, 10:00 AM

Iraqi Resistance launches fresh drone attacks on Israel

Iraqi Resistance launches fresh drone attacks on Israel

TEHRAN, Oct. 09 (MNA) – The Islamic Resistance of Iraq announced that they targeted vital Zionist positions in both the northern and southern occupied territories with drones.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Islamic Resistance of Iraq announced that its combatants targeted positions of the Zionist enemy in the northern occupied territories with a drone.

Additionally, they conducted a second drone attack targeting a significant Zionist position in the southern occupied territories.

The statements did not provide further details.

As of now, Zionist sources have not published a report on the attack, including any possible casualties and damages.

Over the past week and months, the Iraqi Resistance group had also targeted critical and important targets in Eilat, located in the south of occupied Palestine.

AMK/6251335/6251324

News ID 222650

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News