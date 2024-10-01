Shooting in Tel Aviv leaves many casualties

At least 5 settlers killed, 20 injured in the ongoing resistance shooting operation in Tel Aviv's Quds street, Press TV reported.

Times of Israel reported that medics are responding to reports of a shooting with several casualties in Jaffa in south Tel Aviv.

The incident is reported on Jerusalem (Quds) Street in the city next to a light rail train station.

Medics say there are several casualties in the apparent attack.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service says it is treating several people who were in the shooting attack in Jaffa, including some who are unconscious.

This item is being updated...