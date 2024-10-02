Israeli forces bomb institute for orphans in Gaza

The bombing happened on Wednesday morning as Israel continued its year-long genocidal war against the oppressed people of Gaza.

The Palestinian Wafa news agency said 6 people were martyred and many others were wounded after occupation forces bombed the Al-Amal Institute for Orphans, which houses displaced people, west of Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip.

This comes hours after Israeli warplanes killed at least 31 Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Local medics said on Tuesday that two Israeli airstrikes on two houses in Nuseirat killed at least 13 people, and another airstrike on a school sheltering displaced Palestinian families in the Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City killed at least 7 people.

Also on Tuesday, two separate Israeli attacks killed five Palestinians in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip and in the Zeitoun suburb of Gaza City, medics said.

Israel has killed at least 41,638 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. In Lebanon, the death toll has risen to more than 1,840 with 8,400 wounded.

The Israeli war machine ignited its genocidal campaign by targeting helpless Palestinians trapped in the Gaza Strip in October.

AMK/PressTV