Iran HSE & Fire Expo 2024 to wrap up work tomorrow

Head of Research and Education Center for Technical Protection and Occupational Health Habibollah Jalili said that the exhibition is underway at the initiative taken by the private sector and exhibitors are showcasing their latest products and achievements.

Considering the progress of technology and technical know-how along with the importance of research in this field, it is hoped that effective steps will be taken to improve safety issues in the country, he underlined.

This exhibition provides visitors and participants with an opportunity to find out about the latest developments of HSE industry in the domestic and international market.

The 9th Specialized Exhibition of Health, Safety, Workplace, Fire Department, Crisis Management, Relief and Rescue (Iran HSE & Fire Expo) is one of the most significant international events in related industries in Iran. This exhibition can present a great chance for business activists in related sectors, to put their products and services to show, and find out the best matches for their business objectives.

MA/6248572