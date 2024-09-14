Iran attends 25th Intl Book Fair in Baghdad with 1,500 titles

With the slogan “Iraq Reads”, the exhibition serves as a platform for exchanging ideas and fostering cultural relations between Iraq and other nations.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Iraqi Deputy Minister of Trade Sattar Al-Jabiri emphasized the importance of book fairs as spaces for connection between authors, readers, and the broader cultural community.

Head of the Publishers Union and the Supreme Preparatory Committee for the Book Fair Abdul Wahab Al-Radhi said that 600 publishers from 21 countries have participated in the 25th Baghdad International Book Fair.

Twenty-three Iranian publishers and cultural institutes have presented their books in this exhibition.

A memorandum of cooperation between the Tehran International Book Fair and the Baghdad International Book Fair is planned to be inked on the sidelines of the fair.

The book fair in Baghdad will run through September 22.

MA/6223527