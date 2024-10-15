Iran Elec Show 2024 to be inaugurated in Tehran on Oct. 24

Some 500 domestic companies and 120 foreign firms will participate in the exhibition to showcase their latest achievements and products to the public view.

The 24th Iran International Electricity Exhibition (known as IEE 2024) is one of the most significant international events in the field of electricity in Iran. This international exhibition will provide exhibitors and customers with a good opportunity to put their products and services to show and find out about the latest developments in Iran’s Electricity industry.

Such international events are great chances to find potential partners, meet with market players, industrial experts, and business activists, and expand your network of customers overseas.

The exhibition of Iran’s electrical industry (Iran International Electricity Exhibition) is the largest industrial and commercial event in the field of electricity in Iran, which is held annually with the presence of a large number of domestic and foreign companies at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

