Israel claims it launched ground invasion of southern Lebanon

Israel claimed has launched a ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon, opening a new and dangerous phase in almost a year of war, according to CNN.

Israeli troops laid the groundwork for what it called a “limited ground operation” in recent days, ramping up airstrikes that have killed hundreds of people, destroyed homes and displaced about 1 million people in Lebanon.

However, some sources say the Israeli army has not been able to enter Lebanon because Hezbollah forces are constantly shelling their positions.

The latest escalation comes after Israeli regime killed Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike on Friday.

