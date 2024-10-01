Israeli army confirms 4 soldiers injured in West Bank

A special forces soldier was seriously wounded during clashes in the West Bank overnight, the Israeli military and three other troops in the Duvdevan commando unit were moderately hurt during the firefight in the Balata refugee camp adjacent to Nablus in the northern West Bank.

Troops had been attempting to carry out an arrest at a building in the camp as part of an operation that began Sunday night, when they were fired on from inside. One gunman was killed and another wounded, the military said according to the Times of Israel.

MNA