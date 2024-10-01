  1. World
Oct 1, 2024, 12:58 PM

France sending helicopter carrier to Eastern Mediterranean

TEHRAN, Oct. 01 (MNA) – A French helicopter carrier will arrive in the eastern Mediterranean in the next five to six days, according to a French army spokesperson.

A French helicopter carrier will arrive in the eastern Mediterranean in the next five to six days and take up position in case a decision is taken to evacuate foreign nationals from Lebanon, a French army spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Western nations have been weighing their options on how to get nationals out of Lebanon safely if a full-scale war breaks out there, with Cyprus and possibly Turkey seen as offering sanctuary to tens of thousands of people, Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

France, which has about 20,000 citizens in Lebanon, sent its Dixmude helicopter carrier from the naval port of Toulon to the region on Monday, the French army spokesperson said.  

Meanwhile, a British government-chartered flight is due to leave Beirut on Wednesday to bring United Kingdom nationals out of Lebanon.

