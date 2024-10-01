Well-known TV anchor killed in Israeli strike on Syria

Syrian official news agency SANA reported that "The General Authority for Radio and Television announces the death of the anchor Safaa Ahmed as a martyr following the treacherous Israeli aggression on the capital, Damascus."

The Syrian defence ministry said the Israeli military targeted Damascus with drones and planes at around 2am local time from the "direction of the occupied Golan Heights."

"Our air defence systems confronted the aggression's missiles and drones and shot down most of them," the ministry said in a statement, adding that three civilians and nine others were injured as a result of the strike, 9News reported.

Israel frequently targets military positions in Syria, particularly those of Hezbollah, a Lebanese resistance group that has supported the Syrian army in its fight against foreign-backed militants.

The Israeli regime rarely comments on its strikes within Syria, which are seen by some as a response to the Syrian government's successes in combating terrorism.

Damascus has consistently called on the UN Security Council to take action against these assaults, which it views as clear violations of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The airstrikes occurred amid Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza, which, according to reports, have claimed the lives of over 41,600 people, mostly women and children, in the past year.

SD/