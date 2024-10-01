Hezbollah strikes Mossad base in Tel Aviv suburb

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah said in a statement that it launched a salvo of “Fadi-4” rockets at the Glilot base in Tel Aviv, the headquarters of the Israeli military Intelligence – Unit 8200.

The statement on Al Manar TV English website said the group also carried out an attack on the Mossad headquarters located in the suburbs of Tel Aviv.

"With chant 'At Your Service O Nasrallah', Islamic Resistance combatants fired a barrage of Fadi-4 missiles at Galilot and Mossad HQ near Tel Aviv."

The Israeli military announced the strikes earlier, adding that it intercepted some of the rockets launched.

