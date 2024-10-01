The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service has blamed the US, UK, and Ukraine for dropping booby-trapped containers of chlorine into areas it suspects Syrian forces and Russian jets will attack terrorists, such as Idlib province, so it can then stage outrage at apparent chemical warfare and discredit Moscow.

The “American hegemon” and its allies are using the White Helmets NGO, infamous for “doing the dirty work” of British special forces in Syria, to record apparent evidence of the staged crimes, RT reported.

The SVR statement insisted that instead of undermining Russia’s relationships with the Global South partners through such provocations using “any kind of evil,” they still don’t side with Kyiv in the Ukraine conflict.

