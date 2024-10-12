  1. Politics
Iran 1st VP to travel to Pakistan for SCO event

TEHRAN, Oct. 12 (MNA) – The first Iranian vice president Mohammadreza Aref will travel to the Pakistani capital of Islamabad to take part at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting.

Seven prime ministers, including those from China and Russia, will attend a two-day meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of Government in Islamabad next week, Pakistan's Foreign Office confirmed on Saturday, according to the Pakistani 'Express Tribune website.' 

Prime ministers from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan will also be present, along with Iran's First Vice President and India's External Affairs Minister.

Mohammad Reza Aref, the first vice president of Iran, will travel to Islamabad to participate in the 2-day meeting on Tuesday of the next week.

